PM Narendra Modi pitches ease of doing business to foreign firms

“Our reforms in agriculture provide a very active investment opportunity to invest in storage and logistics," Modi said. “There are investment opportunities in defence sector. With relaxed FDI norms, one of the world’s biggest militaries invites you to come and make products for it. Now, there are more opportunities for private investment in space sector. This will mean greater access to commercial use of space tech for the benefit of people. India’s tech and startup sector is vibrant. There is a market of millions of digitally empowered aspirational people," he added.