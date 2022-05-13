PM Narendra Modi to launch Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy today

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will launch the Madhya Pradesh Startup Policy and address the startup community during the Madhya Pradesh Startup Conclave being held in Indore at 7 PM via video conferencing. The PM will also launch the Madhya Pradesh Startup portal, which will facilitate and help promote the startup ecosystem.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be present at the function, besides senior officials and start-up entrepreneurs. Madhya Pradesh has 1,937 start-ups recognised by the Union government and 45 per cent of them are run by women, the official said.
The Madhya Pradesh Startup Conclave will witness participation of various pillars of the startup ecosystem including policy makers from government and private sector, innovators, entrepreneurs, academicians, investors, mentors and other stakeholders.
It will witness a variety of sessions including speed mentoring session, where startups will have dialogue with leaders of educational institutions and startup space; how to start startup session, where startups will be guided by policymakers; funding session, where entrepreneurs will learn about various funding methods; pitching session, where startups will get opportunity to collaborate with investors and put forth their ideas for funding; and ecosystem support session, where participants will learn about brand value and about promoting startup ecosystem in the state.