AHMEDABAD : Prime Minister Narendra Modi would lay the foundation stone of the upcoming campus of All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Rajkot in Gujarat on December 31 through video conferencing, officials said on Monday.

The campus is coming up on an area of over 201 acres near Khandheri village on the outskirts of Rajkot city at a cost of ₹1,195 crore.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone virtually of AIIMS Rajkot on December 31. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel etc are expected to be present at the venue," Deputy Director, AIIMS Rajkot, Shramdeep Sinha said.

Sinha said Central PSU HSCC Limited was constructing the campus and drawings of nine buildings in it have got tentative approval.

The academic session of the first batch of AIIMS Rajkot, comprising 50 MBBS students, started on December 21 from its temporary campus in Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Medical College.

It was inaugurated by CM Rupani with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Minister of State for Health Ashwin Chaubey joining the event through video conference.

At the time, Vardhan had said AIIMS Rajkot was part of phase six of the Pradhan Mantri Swastha Suraksha Yojana and would be a 750-bedded facility with specialty and super specialty departments.

It would have 125 MBBS and 60 nursing seats in due course of time, he had added.

