PM Narendra Modi to release benefits under PM CARES for Children Scheme today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on 29 May, 2021, had announced comprehensive support for children who have lost both their parents due to COVID 19 pandemic. The objective of the scheme is to ensure comprehensive care and protection of children who have lost their parent(s) to COVID pandemic, in a sustained manner, enable their wellbeing through health insurance, empower them through education and equip them for self-sufficient existence with financial support on reaching 23 years of age.