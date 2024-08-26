Politics
No more potholes? Worn out Indian highways to be mended under new policy
Summary
- The ministry of road transport and highways (Morth) is planning a new policy to reconstruct national highways that have worn out due to climatic factors and excess vehicular load.
New Delhi: The ministry of road transport and highways (Morth) is planning to introduce new ‘policy’ to relay national highways that have worn out due to climatic factors and excess vehicular load.
