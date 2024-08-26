The new policy is also expected to help monetize highway assets as better quality of roads with lower maintenance will help in providing a higher value to assets. Under the national monetization pipeline, road and highways have been given the highest target of monetizing core assets worth ₹1.6 trillion by FY25. MoRTH had already monetized assets worth ₹1.08 trillion since FY19 and is looking at adding another over ₹60,000 in FY25 to achieve its target.