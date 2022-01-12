India may take a step closer to the global tax deal

Experts said the framework for a global minimum tax would be implemented through domestic tax laws of countries while reallocation of large digital economy firms’ profits would be done through a multilateral treaty. “Individual nations have about a year (that is, 2022) for making necessary legislative changes for implementation in 2023," said Gouri Puri, partner at law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Experts and multinational firms are looking forward to clarity on the transition to the new regime. “Taxpayers in general, and multinationals in specific, seek certainty and predictability in the policy. Therefore, it is useful if the government can specify both the income inclusion rule for the capture of global income, which is subject to minimum taxation and the sunset of the equalization levy," said Gokul Chaudhri, partner, Deloitte India.