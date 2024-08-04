Post NEET controversy, Centre plans to increase undergrad medical seats by 3,000

New Delhi: Facing flak over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scandal, the union government plans to increase the number of undergraduate (UG) medical seats by 3,000 for the coming academic session (2024-25), taking the total to over 115,000 seats.

This year's entrance tests to medical schools, known as NEET, have been hit by scandals over leaks of the exam papers.

The plan approved by the National Medical Commission (NMC)—India’s apex medical education regulator—also includes approval for setting up 28 new private medical colleges. The undergraduate session 2024-25 will commence in September.

Last year, NMC’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) invited online applications for undergraduate and postgraduate courses, for which 1,845 applications were received. Out of these,113 were received for establishment of new medical college, 58 for the increase of seats in existing medical institution, 1,010 for starting of new postgraduate course, and 665 for more seats in existing postgraduate courses.

“MARB is dealing with the application assessment process, and results are still going on. The board is dealing with the first appeal at NMC and following which second appeals would be held in the health ministry. However overall, approx. 3000 more undergraduate seats will be added to this academic session," said an official aware of the matter, adding that thr number of UG seats may increase further after the review of appeal process concludes.

'NMC approval due'

“NMC has not approved all the applications for new colleges, otherwise the number of seats would be over 10,000. It filters and monitors the application very closely and hence the commission has approved about 25% of new medical colleges out of 113 applications," said the official.

After scrutiny, all the deficiencies were conveyed to the medical colleges for rectification of non-compliance.

“Physical inspection was conducted for the applications concerned for establishment of new medical college/institution by randomized assessor to maintain transparency and avoid selection bias (same state, college, etc.) as per MARB guidelines. Also, confidential undertaking was signed by each expert before the review process," a second official said.

“Overcoming the constraints of skilled manpower, technological barriers, etc., the entire process was documented, processed in e-office with digital signature, and kept under CCTV surveillance to prevent fraudulent activities. Thus, making the whole application process for AY-2024-25 transparent and confidential, smooth-functioning, adhering to the timeline & applicable rules and regulations of NMC," the official said.

On 30 July, the Union minister of state for health Anupriya Singh Patel said that the government has increased the number of medical colleges and subsequently increased MBBS seats.

“There is an increase of 88% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 731 as of now. Further, there is an increase of 118% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 1,12,112 as of now. There is also an increase of 133% in PG seats from 31,185 before 2014 to 72,627 as of now," Patel said.

Queries sent to the health ministry spokesperson remained unanswered till press time.