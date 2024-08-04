Post NEET controversy, Centre plans to increase undergrad medical seats by 3,000
Summary
- The plan approved by the National Medical Commission also includes approval for setting up 28 new private medical colleges. The undergraduate session 2024-25 will commence in September.
New Delhi: Facing flak over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scandal, the union government plans to increase the number of undergraduate (UG) medical seats by 3,000 for the coming academic session (2024-25), taking the total to over 115,000 seats.