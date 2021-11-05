Pre-Budget talks to focus on welfare schemes, infra plans

The finance ministry aims to prepare a provisional budget estimate statement before the first advance estimates of gross domestic product (GDP) are released on 7 January. By 21 January, it will finalise a detailed demand for grants, said the two officials. “Pre-budget discussions with ministries and departments are being held at North Block along similar lines. The budget estimates for FY23 will be provisionally finalised after the expenditure secretary completes the discussions," one of the two officials said.

