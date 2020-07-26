Subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Premium, imported liquor can be sold in UP shopping malls from 25 Aug: Officials
Customers can enter the shops, and can choose their brand of liquor

Premium, imported liquor can be sold in UP shopping malls from 25 Aug: Officials

1 min read . 09:16 AM IST PTI

  • The licensing process will start from July 27
  • The annual licence fee of such shops has been fixed at 12 lakh, which can be obtained by any person, company, firm or society

UTTAR PRADESH : Premium, foreign and imported brands of liquor will be available in shopping malls from August 25, but there will be no permission to serve it inside the premises, officials said on Saturday.

Additional Chief Secretary, Excise, Sanjay Bhoosreddy said, "In view of the increasing trend of people purchasing various items from the shopping malls in the past few years, permission has been granted to sell costly foreign liquor in the shopping malls. Customers can buy imported foreign liquor, scotch manufactured in India, brandy, gin and all brands of wine from the shopping malls."

In a statement issued here, he said, "Permission to sell vodka and rum, whose cost is more than 700, and beer cans which are more than 160, has also been granted."

The annual licence fee of such shops has been fixed at 12 lakh, which can be obtained by any person, company, firm or society. Customers can enter the shops, and can choose their brand of liquor.

The licensing process will start from July 27, he said.

All such shops have to be air-conditioned, Bhoosreddy said, and added that there will be no permission to serve liquor inside the shopping malls. PTI NAV HDA

