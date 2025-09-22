Poor uptake prompts Centre to redesign PM Internship Scheme
Summary
Data available from the government showed that while candidates have actively responded to the call for applications, the actual number of persons who have signed up for internship is much lower.
New Delhi: The government is set to overhaul the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme, which seeks to bridge the gap between academic learning and real-world experience for the youth, to boost its adoption.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more
topics
Read Next Story