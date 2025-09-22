Poor uptake prompts Centre to redesign PM Internship Scheme

At present, the scheme is not open to those from families with income above ₹8 lakh in fiscal year 2024 (FY24) and those from families with any member having permanent government employment. Also, it is not open to those having coveted professional degrees in medicine, technology, law or management as the scheme is designed to make sure that maximum benefits reach those from socioeconomically disadvantaged sections of society. The scheme is open to those with industrial training institute (ITI) certificates, diplomas and bachelor’s degrees, and in the age group of 18 to 24 years.