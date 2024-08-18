Principal Secretary to PM reviews Mpox situation in country

New Delhi: P. K. Mishra, principal secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, reviewed the Mpox situation in the country after the World Health Organization (WHO) again declared the virus a global public health emergency.

Mishra chaired a high-level meeting to review the status of preparedness for Mpox in the country and related public health measures on the direction of the prime minister, according to a government statement. He was briefed that there is no reported case of Mpox in the country. Present assessment suggests the risk of a large outbreak with sustained transmission is low.

Mishra asked to increase surveillance and take effective measures for prompt detection of cases. He also directed that the testing laboratories network should be geared up for early diagnosis. At present, 32 labs are equipped for testing.

Also Read: ICMR conducting serosurvey to assess mpox risk in India Mishra directed that the protocols for prevention and treatment of the disease may be disseminated on a large scale. He emphasized that an awareness campaign must be carried out among healthcare providers on the signs and symptoms of the disease and the need for timely notification to the surveillance system, the statement said.

What is Mpox? Mpox—previously known as Monkeypox—is a viral infection that is generally self-limiting, lasting between two and four weeks. The Mpox patients usually recover with supportive medical care and management.

Also Read | Healthcare in retirement: How to insure yourself amid rising medical costs Mpox transmission happens through prolonged and close contact with an infected patient. It’s passed on largely through the sexual route, direct contact with body/lesion fluid of the patient, or through the contaminated clothing/linen of an infected person.

Health ministry in action On Saturday, J. P. Nadda, the union minister of health and family welfare, reviewed the Mpox situation in the country, following which the Director General Health Services held a video-conferencing meeting with state government officials to sensitize them on public health measures, including the need for integrated disease surveillance programme (IDSP) units in the states and at the ports of entry.

WHO’s declares Mpox global concern WHO again declared Mpox a public health emergency of international concern on 14th August 2024 in view of its spread across many parts of Africa.

Also Read: Indian healthcare can rev up the economy and create jobs Since 2022, 99,176 cases and 208 deaths had been reported due to Mpox from 116 countries, according to an earlier statement from WHO. Subsequently, the agency reported that Mpox cases have been steadily increasing in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The number of cases rose significantly last year, and the count has surpassed that level so far this year with more than 15,600 infections and 537 deaths.