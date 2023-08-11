Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill introduced a private member's bill in Lok Sabha for limiting the “wasteful expenditure" during weddings. The bill mentions limits to the number of guests to be invited, a limit on the amount to be spent on food, and a limit on the value of gifts that can be given to the newlyweds. The bill mentions that in place of some extra-ordinary spending on the wedding, people to consider making donations to NGOs or weaker sections of society.

"The cut in wasteful expenditure on marriages could go a long way in checking female foeticide, as a girl child then would not be seen as a burden," the Congress MP said during the discussion on the bill on Friday.

The 'Prevention of Wasteful Expenditure on Special Occasions Bill' earmarks only 100 guests in a wedding from both sides of the family, a gift of no more than ₹2,500 for the newlyweds, and the number of dishes served during the wedding celebration should not exceed 10.

How Private member bills are different from regular bills?

The private member bills are legislative proposals by the MPs in either house of the Parliament who are not ministers. The bill is discussed in Lok Sabha every Fridays for two-and-a-half hours of business and in Rajya Sabha on every alternate Friday for the same duration.

The chances of the passage of these bills are extremely low and lower if they are coming from Opposition benches. In India's independent history, only 14 private member bills managed to become acts, and the last private member bill was passed in 1970. It was the Supreme Court (Enlargement of Criminal Appellate Jurisdiction) Bill, 1968, as per the news platform The Indian Express.

Despite the low chances of passage, the private member's bill remains an active part of India's parliament and exceeds the number of bills introduced by the government. In the 16th Lok Sabha, 1,114 Private Members’ Bills were introduced.