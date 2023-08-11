Private bill in Lok Sabha to cap spendings on wedding: No more than 100 guests....

Congress MP Jasbir Singh Gill introduced a private member's bill in Lok Sabha for limiting the “wasteful expenditure" during weddings. The bill mentions limits to the number of guests to be invited, a limit on the amount to be spent on food, and a limit on the value of gifts that can be given to the newlyweds. The bill mentions that in place of some extra-ordinary spending on the wedding, people to consider making donations to NGOs or weaker sections of society.

