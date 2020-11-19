“The bidding has progressed to the next stage, some of the bidders had bid for all clusters, further pruning based on due diligence is expected to happen. This is a complex bidding process and bidders will have to look at the traffic, technical and operation and maintenance aspects for arriving at the financial bid. We can also expect product and service innovation, bidders with economies of scale and access to rolling stocks will have a distinct advantage," Jagannarayan Padmanabhan, Director & Practice Lead, Transport & Logistics at CRISIL Infrastructure Advisory said.