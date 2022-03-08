Prohibition makes for a heady cocktail in Bihar

Experts say that if the objective of prohibition is to improve health and end domestic violence, it has to be achieved through a well-thought-out policy. “If you really want to enforce alcohol prohibition, then there should be parallel investments in policing, rehabilitation centres, campaigns and counselling from the school level, and ways to handle cases without making things worse for the judiciary," says Nishith Prakash, associate professor of economics, who is in a joint position with the department of Economics and the Human Rights Institute at the University of Connecticut, Storrs.