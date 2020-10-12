Property ownership card is a step ahead for self-reliant India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a property card scheme called ‘SVAMITVA’ (ownership) saying it will give people, particularly those in villages, legal documentation of their property. He said the scheme will be a step forward in “Aatmanirbhar Bharat" or self-reliant India.

A record of ownership of property will give citizens confidence, allow avenues of new investments to open up and facilitate easier access to bank loans for employment, he said.

“I am confident that SVAMITVA Yojana will become a big medium of solving disputes in the villages. The cause of worry is that only one-third of people have a record of their property. So in a country like India, it becomes very important that people have such documents," he said.

Modi said the scheme would also allow better implementation of development programmes in villages and help gram panchayats in carry out the work.

“There are a lot of youngsters in villages who want to do something on their own, want to be atmanirbhar . However, they did not have documents. Now it will be much easier for them to take loans from banks. This card is a legal document, which shows this home is yours now and no one can intervene in it anymore. This scheme will make a historic change. This is one step ahead for a self-reliant country," the prime minister said.

The scheme aims to get around 100,000 property holders from 763 villages across six states to download their property cards through an SMS link sent to their mobile phones. This is expected to be followed up by physical distribution of the cards by the state governments.

The scheme was first announced on National Panchayati Raj Day on 24 April.

“It is said that India’s soul resides in its villages but it is the villages that have been left on their own..those who have been in power for several years, they made grand speeches but left the villages and its people on their own," Modi said.

“Those who are troubled by the reforms announced by the Union government in the agricultural sector are not worried for farmers or for the welfare of villages, they are only worried for middlemen and commission agents. It is for the benefit of middlemen and commission agents that these people are opposed to agricultural reforms carried out by the Union government," he said.

Among the political parties that have opposed the three farm laws passed recently, The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020, are the Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the Left parties, and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Farmers have protested against the recently passed legislation in Punjab, Haryana and parts of western Uttar Pradesh.

“People have started to identify those who are working for the corrupt, middlemen, and commission agents and people are also taking steps to act against such people. Those who have looted the country for generations are opposed to the work being done by the government," said the prime minister.

“Opposition did not increase the minimum support price of agricultural produce to 1.5 times. They are troubled by the direct transfer of money in the accounts of farmers. They had even opposed the neem coating of urea. People have decided to become self-reliant and make the country self-reliant," Modi said.

