Protests in China: What to know as Xi Jinping maintains covid controls

Protests in China: What to know as Xi Jinping maintains covid controls5 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 07:24 PM IST
The demonstrations against the country’s ’zero Covid’ policy pose a significant challenge to the Communist Party
Public resentment against Chinese leader Xi Jinping‘s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 flared into large protests in major cities across the country over recent days, a dramatic outburst of defiance fueled by frustration over the economic and social costs of recurrent lockdowns and disruptions to ordinary citizens’ daily lives. Days after they began, the protests started prompting expressions of solidarity near Chinese diplomatic missions and on university campuses around the world.