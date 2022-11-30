Protests in China: What to know as Xi Jinping maintains covid controls
The demonstrations against the country’s ’zero Covid’ policy pose a significant challenge to the Communist Party
Public resentment against Chinese leader Xi Jinping‘s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 flared into large protests in major cities across the country over recent days, a dramatic outburst of defiance fueled by frustration over the economic and social costs of recurrent lockdowns and disruptions to ordinary citizens’ daily lives. Days after they began, the protests started prompting expressions of solidarity near Chinese diplomatic missions and on university campuses around the world.
Here is a rundown of how the demonstrations began, why they pose a significant challenge to China’s Communist Party and what impact the unrest is having within the country and beyond.
The protests first erupted in Urumqi, the capital of China’s northwestern frontier region of Xinjiang, where a Nov. 24 fire in a residential building killed at least 10 people. Residents said rescue efforts were delayed by barriers installed for Covid lockdowns, and took to the streets to express their outrage.
The Urumqi unrest, which came after more than 100 days of lockdowns in Xinjiang, inspired similar protests in major cities across China, including Beijing, Shanghai and Nanjing. Demonstrations paid respects to the blaze victims and denounced the government’s “zero-Covid" strategy, the centerpiece of Mr. Xi’s hard-line approach to containing the pandemic. Some used the opportunity to directly criticize Mr. Xi’s autocratic leadership and call for political change.
Some analysts say the public anger may have been exacerbated by the government’s apparent veering between easing and tightening Covid controls in recent weeks. Earlier this month health authorities announced an easing of some restrictions, raising expectations of a return to normalcy, only to have officials double down on control measures when infection numbers surged.
While many demonstrators shouted slogans condemning the zero-tolerance Covid measures, others opted for symbolic silence by holding up blank pieces of paper—a gesture that prompted online observers to dub the protests the “white-paper revolution." Participants say it is an attempt to display defiance against the Communist Party without crossing a political red line by explicitly criticizing government leaders or policies.
The use of blank pages reflects the creative lengths ordinary Chinese often must go to in order to express dissent in an authoritarian country with the world’s most sophisticated censorship, experts say. White paper was also used by protesters in Hong Kong to express discontent with the sweeping 2020 National Security Law and by people in Russia opposing the war against Ukraine.
Small, local protests aren’t unusual, though state censors work to ensure that most incidents go unreported. Some researchers put the annual number of “mass incidents"—an official euphemism for protests, strikes and other forms of public unrest—in the tens or even hundreds of thousands.
Many protests stem from tensions caused by unpaid wages and exploitative labor practices, or arise out of disputes with local authorities over issues including state appropriation of rural land and perceived government negligence that results in deadly accidents or threatens consumer safety. Participants often appeal for support from higher authorities, including the central government, and make overt displays of patriotism to signal that they have no intention of subverting the Communist Party.
While the party has sometimes shown tolerance for local protests, officials work hard to prevent unrest from growing into broader nationwide movements that could threaten one-party rule.
They are the largest public display of defiance the Communist Party has confronted in decades. They also pose a direct challenge to Mr. Xi, who publicly backed the zero-Covid policy despite simmering resentment over its economic and social toll. The brazenness of the crowds jars with the aura of dominance that Mr. Xi projected when he claimed a third five-year term as Communist Party leader in October.
Analysts say the backlash against zero Covid presents Mr. Xi with a difficult choice: ease restrictions and possibly spur a deadly surge in infections that could overwhelm China’s healthcare system, or double down on the increasingly unpopular zero-tolerance strategy.
In cities like Beijing and Shanghai, authorities deployed large numbers of police on the streets in an effort to head off fresh demonstrations. Officers were seen checking people’s phones in certain locations, searching for foreign apps like Telegram, Instagram and Twitter. Censors have scrubbed the Chinese internet of many texts and images referring to the protests or channeling public anger against zero Covid.
Mr. Xi hasn’t issued any public remarks, and state media haven’t reported on the protests—though major outlets have run commentaries reiterating the party’s insistence that zero Covid is essential for protecting lives, even if it means short-term economic pain.
Chinese health officials implicitly acknowledged the protests a few days after they broke out, nodding to “questions recently reflected by the masses" about how Covid controls have been implemented. They said some local authorities imposed unnecessary and overly expansive restrictions—while neglecting concerns raised by residents.
The government has started recalibrating its coronavirus message—a necessary step to soothe public fears before any major easing. Most notably, a party-run newspaper in Beijing published interviews with recovered Covid patients who said their symptoms were mild and they had no long-term effects, a shift from previous media coverage highlighting the dangers of the virus.
A spokesman for China’s National Health Commission said authorities have been adjusting Covid-control measures to protect the population and the economy as the disease evolves. Authorities have ordered local officials to be more precise in applying control measures like lockdowns, and in subjecting residents to Covid testing. For now, though, the zero-Covid policy remains fundamentally unchanged.
Some investors worry that the protests could spur harsher lockdowns that inflict further damage to China’s economy, if Beijing decides to double down on zero Covid and avoid being seen as caving to public pressure. Such concerns dragged Chinese and U.S. markets lower on Monday, as market participants grappled with the potential economic consequences from China’s continuing its slow trajectory toward easing Covid controls.
The U.S. government, meanwhile, has struck a guarded tone when discussing the unrest in China. John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House’s National Security Council, told reporters that President Biden is monitoring the situation, and said people around the world—including in China—should have the right to protest peacefully.