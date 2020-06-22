Over two dozen lenders have sanctioned ₹75,426 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), out of which 44% has already been disbursed, data released by the finance ministry showed.

“The total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by PSBs and private banks stands at ₹75,426.39 crore, of which ₹32,894.86 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet on Monday.

Out of this, 16 private sector lenders have sanctioned ₹32,687 crore, out of which, a third has been disbursed. In case of the 12 state-owned banks, 52% of the credit sanctioned has been disbursed.

“Under the 100% ECLGS, the loan amounts sanctioned by Public Sector Banks increased to ₹42,739.12 crore, of which ₹22,197.54 crore has been disbursed," it said.

The government has been prodding banks to increase credit disbursal to support small businesses, as a prolonged nationwide lockdown disrupted businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. Since the beginning of the month, Sitharaman already met heads of public and private sector banks, as well as non-bank lenders to implement ECLGS to provide liquidity support to small businesses. The minister had also urged public sector lenders to maintain proactive outreach at branch level and keep forms for ECLGS simple and formalities at minimum.

ECLGS was announced as a part of the government’s ₹20 trillion financial package to help the poor and the small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis. This collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via