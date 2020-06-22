Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Politics >Policy >PSBs, private lenders disburse 44% of the loans sanctioned under emergency credit line guarantee scheme
Out of this, 16 private sector lenders have sanctioned 32,687 crore, out of which, a third has been disbursed.

PSBs, private lenders disburse 44% of the loans sanctioned under emergency credit line guarantee scheme

1 min read . 09:26 PM IST Shreya Nandi

  • ECLGS was announced as a part of the government’s 20 trillion financial package to help the poor and the small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis
  • Out of this, 16 private sector lenders have sanctioned 32,687 crore, out of which, a third has been disbursed

Over two dozen lenders have sanctioned 75,426 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), out of which 44% has already been disbursed, data released by the finance ministry showed.

Over two dozen lenders have sanctioned 75,426 crore under the emergency credit line guarantee scheme (ECLGS), out of which 44% has already been disbursed, data released by the finance ministry showed.

“The total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by PSBs and private banks stands at 75,426.39 crore, of which 32,894.86 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet on Monday.

“The total amount sanctioned under the 100% Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme by PSBs and private banks stands at 75,426.39 crore, of which 32,894.86 crore has already been disbursed," the finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s office said in a tweet on Monday.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Out of this, 16 private sector lenders have sanctioned 32,687 crore, out of which, a third has been disbursed. In case of the 12 state-owned banks, 52% of the credit sanctioned has been disbursed.

“Under the 100% ECLGS, the loan amounts sanctioned by Public Sector Banks increased to 42,739.12 crore, of which 22,197.54 crore has been disbursed," it said.

The government has been prodding banks to increase credit disbursal to support small businesses, as a prolonged nationwide lockdown disrupted businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. Since the beginning of the month, Sitharaman already met heads of public and private sector banks, as well as non-bank lenders to implement ECLGS to provide liquidity support to small businesses. The minister had also urged public sector lenders to maintain proactive outreach at branch level and keep forms for ECLGS simple and formalities at minimum.

ECLGS was announced as a part of the government’s 20 trillion financial package to help the poor and the small businesses tide over the covid-19 crisis. This collateral-free loan is expected to enable small businesses to pay salaries, rent, and restocking expenses.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated