The government has been prodding banks to increase credit disbursal to support small businesses, as a prolonged nationwide lockdown disrupted businesses and brought economic activity to a standstill. Since the beginning of the month, Sitharaman already met heads of public and private sector banks, as well as non-bank lenders to implement ECLGS to provide liquidity support to small businesses. The minister had also urged public sector lenders to maintain proactive outreach at branch level and keep forms for ECLGS simple and formalities at minimum.