Public health spending needs to go up: Finance Commission chief NK Singh

Citing an example of the PPP, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare said that India adopted a three-pronged approach to tackle covid-19 pandemic. “We strengthened the health systems by building on past efforts, by relying on current strategies, by deploying new technology, by strengthening existing partnerships and forging new partnerships," said Bhushan adding that union government also too the digital initiatives help in fight against covid-19. Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi Group CEO Fortis Healthcare said that private sector can only compliment the efforts of the public sector and not replace it.