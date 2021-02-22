Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy loses trust vote in the assembly

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Congress-led government in Puducherry today lost the confidence vote sought by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, in the face of its depleted strength of 11 against the opposition's 14 following resignation of ruling dispensation MLAs, including a DMK legislator.

Subsequently, Speaker VP Sivakolundhu declared that the motion stood defeated, even as it was said Narayanasamy was headed to the Raj Nivas, possibly to meet Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The floor test was ordered last Thursday by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan immediately after she was handed additional charge of Puducherry.

The legislative assembly elections are likely to take place in Puducherry in April/May.

