Putin turned to a Chechen warlord to intimidate Ukraine. It hasn’t worked

After his father was killed in a bomb attack, the younger Mr. Kadyrov strengthened his family’s alliance with Moscow. He ensured Chechnya’s loyalty in return for vast inflows of cash that enriched his family and helped him build a huge security apparatus that at times has served as his personal army. His forces have since been implicated in some of the worst rights abuses in modern Russia, including the mass detentions of Mr. Kadyrov’s opponents, along with allegations of torture and the disappearance of both his critics and ordinary citizens, say Russian and international human rights groups.