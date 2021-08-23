Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit ot Odisha's Kalahandi district on the fourth and last day of BJP’s “Jan Ashirwad Yatra" in the state said that the ongoing Railway projects in Odisha are being prioritized for speedy construction work and early completion

The minister said, "To complete the projects, we need cooperation from all agencies."

Announcing that a railway project from Junagarh to Ambaguda in the district will begin soon, the Railway minister said, pending works along with the expansion of the railway line from Junagarh to Dharmagarh will be expedited. The Railway ministry will also start working on the proposed loco periodical overhauling (POH) workshop at Narla in Kalahandi district as soon as the state government provides the required land, he said.

Locals claimed though the ministry had sanctioned the project in 2017-18, it was yet to be implemented. Of the 300 acres required for the POH workshop, the state government has so far provided only 141 acres. The demand for the extension of the 19 km long railway line from Junagarh to Dharamgarh will also be considered, the minister said. "I have asked the DRM concerned to take up modernisation of certain railway stations in the region soon," he told reporters.

Meanwhile,work on the Khurda Road-Balangir rail line which is under-constructed from both ends is expected to complete early while the construction work on Bichhupalli to Sonepur and from Mahipur to Nuagaon/Dasapalla rail line is in full swing.

On a demand for the Balangir-Nuapada rail line, the Union Minister said that "it will be reviewed at an appropriate level and keeping on the feasibility on this, further action will be taken."

The Union Railway Minister also interacted with trackmen at Balangir Railway Station and praised their work.

Railway Minister also inspected the facilities at the station and interacted with the station master, enquired about the land on another side of platform three, and reviewed other amenities.

Inspecting cleanliness at the station, the Union Minister praised the station authorities for cleanliness. Apart from this, he also inspected tea stalls and other stalls at the station. The Railway Minister said that it is a collective responsibility to keep the station premises and toilets clean.

"PM has always focused on cleanliness. It's a collective responsibility of passengers and railway staff to keep toilets clean," he said.

Informing about the purpose of the visit to the region, Vaishnaw said that, he inspected the Kalahandi Balangir Koraput (KBK) region and "got to know about the problems and issues, and promised to work towards the development of the region".

