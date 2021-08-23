Railway projects in Odisha being prioritized: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Locals claimed though the ministry had sanctioned the project in 2017-18, it was yet to be implemented. Of the 300 acres required for the POH workshop, the state government has so far provided only 141 acres. The demand for the extension of the 19 km long railway line from Junagarh to Dharamgarh will also be considered, the minister said. "I have asked the DRM concerned to take up modernisation of certain railway stations in the region soon," he told reporters.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}