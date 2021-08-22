Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Railway projects in Odisha will provide employment opportunities: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travelled in a train from Bhubaneswar to Rayagada 
1 min read . 06:42 AM IST Livemint( with inputs from ANI )

  • Ashwini Vaishnaw was briefed about progress of various ongoing projects in the state which includes the Jeypore-Malkangiri, Jeypore-Nawarangpur and Therubali-Gunupur railway line projects

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw who is in Odisha reviewed the status of Railway projects during his visit to the Jeypore area of Koraput district in the state.

The Union Minister was briefed about progress of various ongoing projects in the state which includes the Jeypore-Malkangiri, Jeypore-Nawarangpur and Therubali-Gunupur railway line projects.

Vaishnaw highlighted the importance of these projects and said that these lines will provide "better connectivity to economically and socially backward areas of Odisha," during the review, the minister stressed on expediting the projects.

"These will positively impact the overall development of the region and create more employment opportunities," he added.

Minister also discussed the new prospects of the area.

At Junagarh, while addressing a function Shri Vaishnaw assured about expediting railway projects in the Kalahandi Parliamentary constituency.

During his visit to the Koraput, Jeypore and Junagarh area today, Vaishnaw participated in various public functions. He also met a number of beneficiaries of various Central Government welfare programmes.

Saturday was the third day of the minister's 'Jan Ashriwad Jatra', a public outreach programme. “I have received several representations. The undivided Koraput is very beautiful. Why should people go to Switzerland! Necessary steps will be taken by the Railways for the development of tourism in the area," he said. Koraput, a region with a high tribal population, is now divided into four districts -- Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada and Nabarangpur. "

