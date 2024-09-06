Out of 32 states and Union territories (for which estimates were available with the Railways), electrification reached 100% in 20, it is above 90% in 5, above 80% in one, as per the railway ministry. In 2 states and union territories, electrification work is either yet to start or has reached just about over 50% level ( in Assam and Tripura). Electrification has not started as of 1 September, in North Eastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, and Manipur. Electrification also needs to be completed in Goa, Karnataka,Tamil Nadu, Gujarat Rajasthan, and West Bengal.