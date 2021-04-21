Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged vaccine makers to scale up production to vaccinate people in the shortest possible time and promised all possible support and a smooth approval process for vaccines that are undergoing clinical trials.

“Throughout this process of developing and manufacturing vaccines, the country has constantly worked with the spirit of public-private partnership under the Mission Covid Suraksha and created an end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem," Modi said at an interaction with vaccine manufacturers on Tuesday. “The government ensured all vaccine manufacturers not only get all possible help and logistic support, but also the process of vaccine approval is speedy and scientific."

So far, India has given emergency use authorization to Serum Institute of India’s Covishield, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Russia’s Sputnik vaccines.

The Prime Minister said the infrastructure developed by the private sector has played a big role in the country’s fight against covid-19, and, in the coming days, the private sector will play an even more active role in the vaccination drive. “This will require better coordination between hospitals and industry," said Modi.

The vaccine manufacturers welcomed the government’s decisions to expand vaccine eligibility to all adults and offer incentives to increase production.

Facing criticism for its handling of the second wave of covid-19, the Union government on Monday allowed vaccination to everyone above 18 years of age starting 1 May. The government also allowed vaccine manufacturers to supply half of their production directly to state governments and in the open market.

The government said that the manufacturers would have to make an advance declaration of the price that would be made available to state governments and in the open market.

“Based on this price, state governments, private hospitals, industrial establishments, etc., would be able to procure vaccine doses from the manufacturers. Private hospitals would have to procure their supplies of covid-19 vaccine exclusively from the 50% supply earmarked for other than the government of India channel. Private vaccination providers shall transparently declare their self-set vaccination price," the Union health ministry said.

