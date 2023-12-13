Rajya Sabha clears bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws

New Delhi: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday cleared the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, with a voice vote, to repeal 76 “redundant and obsolete" laws. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Law minister Arjun Ram Meghwal hailed the passage of bill in the upper house, saying the move is part of the government’s continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business.

The bill has already been passed by the Lok Sabha. The lower house cleared it on 27 July during the monsoon session. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Repealing and Amending Bill originally sought to repeal 65 old laws and was introduced in December last year, it bill could not come up for discussion in subsequent sessions.

The government later moved amendment to add 11 more laws to the list, bringing the total to 76 laws.

The bill proposes to repeal laws like the Land Acquisition (Mines) Act, 1885, and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The bill also seeks to repeal certain Appropriation Acts passed by Parliament in the recent past.

During the discussion, Meghwal said that the Modi government has repealed 1,486 defunct laws in order to improve ease of living after coming to power in 2014. With 76 more outdated laws in the list, it now stands at 1,562, he said in the Lok Sabha.

