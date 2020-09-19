Rajya Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code

Rajya Sabha passes amendment in Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a 'going concern' and not liquidate them
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a 'going concern' and not liquidate them
NEW DELHI : The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Rajya Sabha on Saturday passed the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill, 2020, whereby fresh insolvency proceedings will not be initiated for at least six months starting from March 25 amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Replying to a debate on the Bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a "going concern" and not liquidate them.
Replying to a debate on the Bill in the House, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the intention of the IBC is to keep companies a "going concern" and not liquidate them.
The Bill mandates that a default on repayments from March 25, the day when a nationwide lockdown began to curb the spread of coronavirus, would not be considered for initiating insolvency proceedings for at least six months.
The bill seeks to replace an ordinance promulgated in this regard in June.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated