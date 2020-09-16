Rajya Sabha passes Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020

NEW DELHI : The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill 2020, paving way to establish a state-of-the-art Ayurvedic institution which will be called the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda (ITRA) at Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The ITRA will be formed by merging the existing Ayurveda institutes and will be conferred with the status of an institution of national importance (INI).

The entities that will be merged include -- Institute for Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Shree GulabKunverba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya, Institute of Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical sciences and MaharshiPatanjali Institute for Yoga Naturopathy Education & Research.

These institutes had come up during the past decades, and collectively made a unique family of Ayurveda institutions existing in close proximity.

“It is expected that the enactment of the proposal will further provide autonomy to the institute to develop patterns of teaching in undergraduate and postgraduate education in Ayurveda and Pharmacy," the government said in a statement.

The synergies among the different constituent institutions will help ITRA to demonstrate high standards of such education and to emerge as a lighthouse institution to the entire AYUSH Sector, the statement said .

ITRA will be the first institution with INI status in the AYUSH Sector. The decision comes at a time when global interest in health solutions based on traditional wisdom is at an unprecedentedly high level and ITRA is poised to take Ayurveda education to new vistas. The Bill was earlier passed in Lok Sabha on 19th March, 2020.

