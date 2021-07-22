Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned twice till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tried to raise the issue of raids against the media group in multiple cities. Other opposition members, including those from the TMC, rushed into the well of the House over reports about the Modi government allegedly targeting political rivals, journalists and critics for surveillance using Israeli company NSO Group's Pegasus spyware. Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first ordered that Singh's remarks would not go on record and then asked members not to show placards.

