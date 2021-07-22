Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned twice till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus

Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned twice till 2 pm amid opposition ruckus

Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu conducts the proceedings of the House during the Monsoon session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha.
2 min read . 12:45 PM IST PTI

  • When the House reassembled at 12 noon, the opposition members continued with their protest even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh requested them allow the Question Hour

NEW DELHI : Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned twice on Thursday after opposition members tried to raise the issues of income tax raids on the Dainik Bhaskar group and alleged snooping using Pegasus spyware.

As soon as the House assembled for the day, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh tried to raise the issue of raids against the media group in multiple cities.    Other opposition members, including those from the TMC, rushed into the well of the House over reports about the Modi government allegedly targeting political rivals, journalists and critics for surveillance using Israeli company NSO Group's Pegasus spyware.     Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu first ordered that Singh's remarks would not go on record and then asked members not to show placards.

"I have not permitted you. You have to seek permission from me. Nothing shall go on record," Naidu told Singh.

"Members seem to be not interested in discussing people's issues," he said while appealing to members in the well of the House to go back to their respective seats.

"Please go back to your respective seats...follow parliamentary practice, send a notice to me. Going by merit, I will allow you. What is this," he remarked.

"This is not the way," he said and called for listed official papers to be laid on the table.

But the members continued to protest, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings. Just one listed paper could barely be laid before the proceedings were adjourned.

"The House is adjourned as some members are disturbing the House," he said.

When the House reassembled at 12 noon, the opposition members continued with their protest even as Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh requested them allow the Question Hour.

"Question Hour is important for members. Please go back to your seats," he said.

However, protesting members did not heed to his request and the House wad adjourned till 2pm.

