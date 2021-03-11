Subscribe
Home >Politics >Policy >Ravneet Bittu to assume charge as leader of Congress in Lok Sabha temporarily

Ravneet Bittu to assume charge as leader of Congress in Lok Sabha temporarily

Congress Leader MP Ravneet Singh Bittu at Parliament House, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
1 min read . 10:10 PM IST PTI

  • Ravneet Bittu, the three-time MP from Ludhiana, will discharge the role of Congress leader for the ongoing budget session of parliament

NEW DELHI : Congress MP from Ludhiana Ravneet Singh Bittu would function as the leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha for the remaining part of the Budget session of Parliament, sources said on Thursday.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Thursday entrusted the responsibility to Bittu, who is already the party's whip in the Lower House of Parliament.

The change was made as the Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury would be busy in West Bengal assembly elections which is starting on March 27. Chowdhury is also the Congress' West Bengal unit president.

Bittu, the three-time MP from Ludhiana, will discharge the role of Congress leader for the ongoing budget session of parliament.

The Congress' deputy leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi is also busy campaigning in poll-bound Assam.

The Congress has been stalling both the houses of Parliament since the beginning of the second part of the budget session from March 8, demanding a discussion on the rise in fuel prices and on the farmers issue and demands.

