RBI hikes limit for contactless card transaction to 5,000

Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday announced that RBI has enhanced limits for contactless card payments from ₹2,000 to ₹5,000. This will be effective from 1 January 2021 and will be at the discretion of the user. Governor Das made the announcement while putting forth the decisions taken by RBI's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

Governor Das also said that the transfer of funds through Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) will be made available round-the-clock in next few days. "RTGS system to be made 24X7 in next few days," Shaktikanta Das said in RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The RTGS system is primarily meant for high-value transactions. It happens on a real-time basis. The minimum amount to be remitted through RTGS is ₹2 lakh with no maximum limit.





