RBI loosens grip on yields at auction to leave traders guessing

The Reserve Bank of India sold some of 10-year debt at 6.22% on Friday, compared with about 6% in previous auctions.

Rising yields at India’s latest government bond auction are signaling the central bank may be reluctantly accepting higher borrowing costs amid a global rout.

“The RBI has allowed yields to adjust higher due to global reflationary pressures," said Shailendra Jhingan, chief executive at ICICI Securities Primary Dealership Ltd. “They are allowing an orderly evolution of the yield curve without any fixed target where yields should be."

Standard Chartered Plc. sees yields on the 10-year bond climbing to 6.60% by end-December, while ING Bank NV expects it to rise to 6.50%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the reflation trade striking in full force amid a surge in commodity prices, and higher U.S. Treasury yields, central banks are facing challenges in keeping borrowing costs in check amid nascent economic recovery. The RBI has sought to hold the line by keeping the benchmark 10-year bond yield at under 6%.

Even before Friday’s auction, the RBI allowed 10-year borrowing costs for states to push higher than 7%, with Punjab selling debt at 7.23% and Rajasthan at 7.15% last week.

However, the central bank hasn’t abandoned its control on bond yields. It boosted the size of its Operation Twist to 200 billion rupees this week -- where it sells short-term debt while buying long-term ones -- as Governor Shaktikanta Das deploys unconventional measures to keep borrowing costs anchored. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

