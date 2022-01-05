RBI may delay hike in reverse repo rate

Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, said the increase in coronavirus cases could impact this fiscal year’s economic growth by 40 basis points. “We have projected growth at 9.4% in FY22. While it is too early to estimate the dampening effects of Omicron-related containment, it is quite likely to pull the Q4 FY22 growth rate down. A tentative first estimate for FY22 that factors the Omicron impact would be 9%," he said.