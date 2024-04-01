RBI@90, and what Prime Minister Modi had to say
Summary
- Making the rupee more internationally accepted, increasing the reach of banking services and scaling up digital transactions would be key focus areas, Modi said
Mumbai: Lauding the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for its astute management of the country’s financial system at an event on Monday to mark the central bank’s 90th anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid out a roadmap for the next 10 years, saying India would need to become economically self-reliant to shield itself from external shocks.