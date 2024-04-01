RBI@90, and what Prime Minister Modi had to say

In his opening address, Das said global turmoil from the covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical hostilities have tested the resilience of every economy in the world, including India. However, the “well-calibrated and coordinated" monetary and fiscal policies in India went a long way in shielding the economy from these shocks, he said. “It is a matter of satisfaction that today our GDP growth is robust, inflation is moderating, the financial sector is stable, the external sector remains resilient, and forex reserves are at an all-time high," said Das.