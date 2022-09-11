Goyal said we aspire to achieve 2 trillion dollars worth of exports by 2030. This will make us among the top nations in world trade and change the way the world sees us. Shri Goyal further said Prime Minister Modi has led from the front and energised the entire export ecosystem. It is due to the constant guidance and mentoring by PM that we not only met but also beat export targets, he emphasised. The PM has urged all the missions across the world to focus on 3 Ts- Trade, Technology and Tourism. These are now an integral part of the duties of all the Missions, he added.

{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}