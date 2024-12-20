Govt developing Repairability Index for consumer durable goods: Minister Joshi

New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry is developing a Repairability Index for consumer durables on the lines of star-rating system used for evaluating the energy efficiency of electrical appliances, Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi said.
New Delhi: The consumer affairs ministry is developing a Repairability Index for consumer durables on the lines of star-rating system used for evaluating the energy efficiency of electrical appliances, Union minister for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Pralhad Joshi said.
The Repairability Index is designed to assess and rate products based on how easily they can be repaired. This initiative emphasizes the availability of essential components and spare parts in the market, making it easier for consumers to repair their products rather than discard them, the minister told Mint in an interview.
The Repairability Index is designed to assess and rate products based on how easily they can be repaired. This initiative emphasizes the availability of essential components and spare parts in the market, making it easier for consumers to repair their products rather than discard them, the minister told Mint in an interview.
“India cannot be treated as a dumping ground for inferior-quality products. Manufacturers must take responsibility for deficiencies in service and be held accountable," Joshi said.
This initiative aims to help consumers utilize their products for longer periods, as many new models are deliberately designed to make older versions obsolete, forcing consumers to purchase replacements.
The star rating-type index will be prepared in consultation with all the key stakeholders, such as the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the ministry of environment, industry bodies, manufacturers and consumer groups, among others.
Just as the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) introduced star ratings for energy efficiency, empowering consumers to make informed choices, the Repairability Index will enable consumers to evaluate how easily a product could be repaired. Products with higher repairability will receive better ratings, encouraging more sustainable consumer decisions, he said.
The Repairability Index will mandate manufacturers to establish service centres across the country and provide repair services within a specified timeline.
There have been numerous complaints registered on the National Consumer Helpline (NCH) regarding premium vehicles and consumer durables manufactured by multinational companies. These complaints highlight delays of up to 45 days for the shipment of spare parts. Such practices are against the interests of consumers who invest substantial amounts of money in these products. “Lengthy wait times for repairs are unacceptable and must be addressed," Joshi said.
The Repairability Index will encompass all categories of products, including consumer durables and automotives, including all types of four-wheelers and two-wheelers.
“Getting a product repaired on time remains a significant challenge. After-sales service has consistently been an area of concern. The backlog of 5 lakh cases in various consumer courts is a clear example of the deplorable state of the service sector in the country," said Ranjeet Ranjan, a member of the parliamentary standing committee on consumer affairs, food and public distribution, and a Rajya Sabha member.
“Introducing repairability ratings will undoubtedly empower consumers to make informed choices by understanding the reliability and repairability of products. Additionally, this initiative will foster competition among manufacturers to improve their services and ensure the availability of spare parts to achieve better ratings," Ranjan said.
Ashim Sanyal, representing consumer groups, echoed Ranjan’s concerns and emphasized the need for a robust mechanism to establish and enhance parameters for the Repairability Index.
“A well-defined Repairability Index will not only ensure transparency but also hold manufacturers accountable for after-sales service and the availability of spare parts. It’s time to empower consumers to make sustainable and informed choices. The parameters must be designed rigorously to leave no loopholes that companies could exploit," said Sanyal, chief executive officer, Consumer Voice.
The ministry has also launched the E-Daakhil portal across all states and Union territories to enhance consumer rights protection. Currently, over 281,000 users have registered on the portal, with 198,725 cases filed, of which 38,453 have been resolved. With its nationwide expansion, the portal aims to transform the consumer rights landscape in India. E-Daakhil offers consumers an easy, cost-effective and efficient online mechanism to file grievances.
Recently, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) initiated a detailed investigation into alleged “deficiencies" in the services and products of Ola Electric, with a particular focus on its scooters. This action came in response to Ola’s replies to earlier regulatory notices on unresolved customer grievances.
On 2 February, the ministry of consumer affairs said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha that as of 30 January, 543,592 consumer cases were pending in consumer commissions across the country. However, it added that the number of pending cases has been declining steadily over the past three years. There were 560,700 pending cases in 2021, 554,809 in 2022 and 543,359 in 2023, the ministry said.
On 7 August, in a written reply to the Lok Sabha, minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution B.L. Verma said 244,813 cases related to real estate had been filed in consumer courts at the national, state and district levels. Of these, 194,555 cases had been disposed of, while 50,258 cases remained pending as of 31 July.