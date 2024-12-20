Govt developing Repairability Index for consumer durable goods: Minister Joshi

On 2 February, the ministry of consumer affairs said in response to a query in the Lok Sabha that as of 30 January, 543,592 consumer cases were pending in consumer commissions across the country. However, it added that the number of pending cases has been declining steadily over the past three years. There were 560,700 pending cases in 2021, 554,809 in 2022 and 543,359 in 2023, the ministry said.