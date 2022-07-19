Report on Pentagon role in Afghanistan is under review5 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 05:17 PM IST
The highly classified assessment may not be released, raising questions about public accountability
WASHINGTON : The Pentagon leadership is reviewing an assessment of the military’s role in the Afghanistan conflict but hasn’t decided if aspects of the highly classified document will be released, according to people familiar with the issue.