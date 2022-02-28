Reserve Bank likely to hold off rate hikes

“Given the fact there are conditions which have changed in the last 15 days, there is a strong case for RBI to relook at the assumptions made at that particular point in time. It was assumed that while oil prices would be an issue, it was not taken too seriously then, and that consideration has changed owing to the recent geopolitical tensions and crude hitting $100/barrel," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}