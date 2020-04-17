Restrictions on export of paracetamol formulations lifted by government

NEW DELHI : The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) on Friday lifted restrictions on export of formulations made of paracetamol, including fixed dose combinations of the drug, but continued to bar export of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) itself following concern of shortages from China. The move follows assurances by the Indian industry that it has the manufacturing prowess in formulations to maintain stocks of the drug.

“We have adequate quantity of paracetamol formulations. Also, with paracetamol, unlike the other APIs, we have some capacity, but we did not want the export of API to be unregulated. Even now, API can be exported but that will be regulated keeping in mind domestic needs," a government official said on condition of anonymity.

DGFT had on 3 March restricted the export of paracetamol and 13 other APIs, as well as their formulations, amid concern over supply disruption caused by the pandemic.

A majority of these APIs were imported from China. Concerns have largely been assuaged over the availability of 12 drugs with China largely having come out of the outbreak. However, paracetamol being a crucial anti-pyretic needs to be safeguarded, the government official said.

Earlier this month, DGFT had also removed restrictions on export of 12 APIs and their formulations, which included antibiotics, hormones and vitamins. These APIs were tinidazole, metronidazole, acyclovir, vitamins B1, B6 and B12, progesterone, chloramphenicol, erythromycin and clindamycin salts, neomycin and ornidazole.

