Revenue dept plans stern action against 1,417 untraceable 'risky exporters'

The CBIC verifies each exporter in a two-stage verification with hardly 3 to 4 documents as per requirement, sources added. Data analytics by CBIC's Directorate General of Risk Management (DGARM) which is followed by field-level verification by CGST officers have found 1,474 'risky' exporters including 7 Star Exporters who tried to claim IGST refund of ₹2,029 crore were untraceable at their declared place of business and therefore their refund has been rejected.