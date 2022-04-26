Rising wheat exports can imperil domestic food security

However, the favourable conditions are unlikely to persist. Wheat in India is sown between October and December, and harvested between February and May. The early onset of summer in the northern plains in March has affected the wheat crop, and the output is likely to be lower than the forecast. More clarity will emerge once harvesting and procurement of wheat gathers pace in May. Some analysts have already called for India to beef up its stockpiles in anticipation of a future shortfall in production.

