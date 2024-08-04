Politics
Govt plans nationwide crackdown on faulty helmets to reduce road deaths
Summary
- The consumer affairs ministry has directed district magistrates to crack down on vendors selling helmets without the ISI certification
- India has the highest number of two-wheelers in the world
New Delhi: The Centre is planning a nationwide crackdown on poor-quality driving helmets, a leading cause of road deaths and head injuries, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more