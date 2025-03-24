RoCs step up compliance drive; basic company law breaches common among small businesses
Summary
- Most of the over 1,160 adjudication orders issued by RoCs in FY25 are on breaches of fundamental company law requirements such as maintaining a registered office.
New Delhi: Registrars of Companies (RoCs) across the country have stepped up their compliance enforcement drive, with the largest number of penalty orders in the last five years getting issued in fiscal year 2025 (FY25), according to official data available from the ministry of corporate affairs.