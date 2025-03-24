“Having a registered office is a very basic requirement and all registered companies should have complied with this requirement within the given timeframe. Other violations such as non-filing of financial statements or annual returns, filing of forms/resolutions etc. have their own consequences under the Companies Act. Companies where such non-compliances occur consider compliance as a cost and hence do not engage a company secretary to look after these. However, a well- governed company can surely avoid such instances," said Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) president Dhananjay Shukla.